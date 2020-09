Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,471

Transformers Fan Forge ? Official Fan Art Contest



Calling all Transformers artists out there! Hasbro has just announced their Transformers Fan Forge – Official Fan Art Contest. Submit your original Transformers art entry before October 29th 2020 11:59 PST and your art will have a chance to become real officially licensed products. Selected artwork will earn a commission per item sold via Hasbro channels and conventions. Submissions are open internationally for all countries.*Check the official



