Transformers Fan Forge ? Official Fan Art Contest
Calling all Transformers artists out there! Hasbro has just announced their Transformers Fan Forge – Official Fan Art Contest. Submit your original Transformers art entry before October 29th 2020 11:59 PST and your art will have a chance to become real officially licensed products. Selected artwork will earn a commission per item sold via Hasbro channels and conventions. Submissions are open internationally for all countries.*Check the official Transformers Fan Forge site
for details, rules, and restrictions. Check the promotional images and basic rules after the jump and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
