IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #3 iTunes Preview


When Fluttershy and Discord’s tea time is interrupted by Soundwave, it’s robot logic vs. whimsical chaos in issue #3 of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries. Test drive the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview updating our October solicitations coverage via TFW2005 member Lucas35, then join in the ongoing discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist)

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



