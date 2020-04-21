When Fluttershy and Discord’s tea time is interrupted by Soundwave, it’s robot logic vs. whimsical chaos in issue #3 of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries. Test drive the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview updating
our October solicitations coverage via TFW2005 member Lucas35, then join in the ongoing discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist)
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #3 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca