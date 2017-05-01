Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,698

Takara MP-37 Artfire In Package Pictures.





Takara MP-37 Artfire In Package Pictures and some extra picures of the collector's coin that will be included for selected stores in Asia, but Japan. A very nice packaging for this Masterpiece, which is inspired in the G1 Japanese Headmasters Manga character and toy released by Takara during the G1 era. MP Artfire will start Shipping on 27th May 2017.

