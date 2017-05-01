|
Today, 09:20 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Takara Legends LG-42 God Bomber In Package Pictures.
Thanks to our sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have*Takara Legends LG-42 God Bomber In Package Pictures. This figure will combine with Takara Legends Ginrai to become his final form: God Ginrai, as it was seen on Japanese Transformers Masterforce Cartoon. God Bomber wiil be ready to ship on 27th May 2017. You can pre-order yours in any of our sponsors. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
,
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
|
|