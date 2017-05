Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,573

Transformers: The Last Knight Score ? Track 6 Revealed?



From Steve Jablonsky‘s You Tube account comes the melodious tune from one of the recent trailers for Transformers: The Last Knight. Based on the title name, we can deduce that the track may very well be track #6 from the



From Steve Jablonsky's You Tube account comes the melodious tune from one of the recent trailers for Transformers: The Last Knight. Based on the title name, we can deduce that the track may very well be track #6 from the previously announced score for the movie. "When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we've ever known." Take a listen, after the jump.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Score – Track 6 Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

