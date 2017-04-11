Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,573
Transformers: The Last Knight Score ? Track 6 Revealed?


From Steve Jablonsky‘s You Tube account comes the melodious tune from one of the recent trailers for Transformers: The Last Knight. Based on the title name, we can deduce that the track may very well be track #6 from the previously announced score for the movie. “When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything weve ever known.” Take a listen, after the jump.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Score – Track 6 Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
