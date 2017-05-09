Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,573

Camino Transformers The Last Knight Speaker Heads Revealed



Camnio International have revealed a new line of Transformers The Last Knight head busts which feature lights and speaker functionality.* They connect via Bluetooth and work with apps to play music wirelessly.* These are not a cheap Five Below style Bluetooth speakers though, the pieces are high end statue quality heads with the added features.* Two sizes were shown, a larger Optimus Prime one, and smaller versions for TLK Megatron, Optimus Prime Bumblebee and Sqweeks.* The larger Optimus Prime one looks to be about the size of the voice changer helmet with a premium paint job and light up eyes.*



