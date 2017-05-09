Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy Announced


Care of our sponsors Big Bad Toy Store, we have learned of the next three releases in the Japanese Titans Return line, due in October 2017. Transformers Legends will be getting LG-47 Kickback & Crowbar, LG-48 Brawn (Gong) & Repugnus, and LG-49 Triggerhappy. Kickback and Brawn are going to be Japanese releases of the Legends class Kickback and Brawn from the Titans Return line with bonus Headmasters. Without a doubt Repugnus is going to be the Titan Master figure from the US line, but your guess is as good as ours for Crowbar. Triggerhappy is set to be a » Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



