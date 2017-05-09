Care of our sponsors Big Bad Toy Store
, we have learned of the next three releases in the Japanese Titans Return line, due in October 2017. Transformers Legends will be getting LG-47 Kickback & Crowbar, LG-48 Brawn (Gong) & Repugnus, and LG-49 Triggerhappy. Kickback and Brawn are going to be Japanese releases of the Legends class Kickback and Brawn from the Titans Return line with bonus Headmasters. Without a doubt Repugnus is going to be the Titan Master figure from the US line, but your guess is as good as ours for Crowbar. Triggerhappy is set to be a » Continue Reading.
