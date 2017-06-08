|
Transformers: The Last Knight Jewelry At Walmart
Thanks to 2005 Boards user Optimus4EVER we have a report for*Tansformers: The Last Knight Jewelry At Walmart. It is a cool*Stainless Steel Transformer Hot Rod Necklace. It can be yours for $12. While the item can be found listed at Walmart.com
, you can not order it online, so you will have to look for a Walmart near your area to pick it up. There is also a Stainless Steel Transformers Autobot and Decepticion Pendant on this link
*for $28 but you also have to find it on stores. You can check the pictures after the jump and then share » Continue Reading.
