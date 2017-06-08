|
Previews World Interview: First Strike writers Mairghread Scott and David Rodriguez
earlier this week about IDW’s reveal of crossover bonanza First Strike, tfw2005 member Lucas35 points our optics towards an exclusive Previews World interview with First Strike writers Mairghread Scott and David Rodriguez. Will you be boarding the First Strike train on New Comic Book Day 8/9? Read the interview after the jump then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards!
