homerrca

TFTM 86 Ratchet in the wild? Hey everyone,



Just curious if anyone has seen or heard about TFTM 86 ratchet (not the mini one) in the wild. I have been checking around and it seems no one has seen it our it's sold out.



Not sure if it's just delayed or if this is another case of only a few were released in Canada.