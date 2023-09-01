Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:11 PM
homerrca
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 43
TFTM 86 Ratchet in the wild?
Hey everyone,

Just curious if anyone has seen or heard about TFTM 86 ratchet (not the mini one) in the wild. I have been checking around and it seems no one has seen it our it's sold out.

Not sure if it's just delayed or if this is another case of only a few were released in Canada.
Reply With Quote
Today, 05:22 PM
Prime Sinister
Animated
Prime Sinister's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,890
Re: TFTM 86 Ratchet in the wild?
I assume Walmart won’t get this wave until the SS Ironhides sell.
Reply With Quote
