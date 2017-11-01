Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:31 PM
Super_Megatron
Takara Legends: LG47 Kickback & Clouder, LG48 Brawn & Repug, and LG49 Triggerhappy &


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*PoweredConvoy for sharing the*Takara Legends: LG47 Kickback &#38; Clouder, LG48 Brawn &#38; Repug, and LG49 Triggerhappy &#38; Blowpipe Bio and Cards*in our forums. As usual, Takara Legens toys include very nice Bio Cards with a nice art of the characters and pictures of the toys. We can clearly see the different deco compared to the Hasbro releases and the new Headmasters partners: Clouder (redeco of Titan Master Ramhorn), Repug (redeco of Titan Master Repugnus) and new Targetmaster Blowpipe who are included which each new toy. You can check the mirrored images after the jump and have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Legends: LG47 Kickback & Clouder, LG48 Brawn & Repug, and LG49 Triggerhappy & Blowpipe Bio and Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



