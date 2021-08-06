|
X-Transbots MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch) Color Renders
Third party company X-Transbots seems pretty active these days. Via their*Facebook account
, they have revealed the first color renders of their new MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch). This a very promising rendition of the Autobot double agent for the Masterpiece scale. According to the information shared, this figure will have 2 variants: MX-26A American version: Autobot yellow robot with mouth, Decepticon blue robot with faceplate. Based on the G1 “Rebirth” animation design. MX-26B Japanese version: Autobot yellow robot with faceplate, Decepticon blue robot with mouth. Based on the G1 Japan “The Headmasters” cartoon design. There’s still no concrete » Continue Reading.
