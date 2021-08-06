Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page X-Transbots MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch) Color Renders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,936
X-Transbots MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch) Color Renders


Third party company X-Transbots seems pretty active these days. Via their*Facebook account, they have revealed the first color renders of their new MX-26 Bond &#038; James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch). This a very promising rendition of the Autobot double agent for the Masterpiece scale. According to the information shared, this figure will have 2 variants: MX-26A American version: Autobot yellow robot with mouth, Decepticon blue robot with faceplate. Based on the G1 “Rebirth” animation design. MX-26B Japanese version: Autobot yellow robot with faceplate, Decepticon blue robot with mouth. Based on the G1 Japan “The Headmasters” cartoon design. There’s still no concrete &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:45 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,895
Re: X-Transbots MX-26 Bond & James (G1 Punch/Counterpunch) Color Renders
Ooooo, this looks really good but I'm still worried about XTB's qc. Hopefully they make this one flawless.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
transformers fortress maximus
Transformers
Transformers G1 God Ginrai Optimus Prime
Transformers
vintage 1985 TOMYJAPAN GOBOT COMMANDRONS TRANSFOMER CAR TOY MINT?
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mindwipe Loose Body Only No Headmaster or Accessories
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Voyager Class BLUNDERBUSS & BROADSIDE
Transformers
Transformers: Last Knight, Autobot SQWEEKS: Action Figure Deluxe Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.