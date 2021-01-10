|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up January Week 02
Its time for our second round up of international sightings of 2021. This week, new Leader class toys in Australia, R.E.D figures popped up in Indonesia and collectors in Philippines found some US store exclusives at their local retail. Studio Series Wave 4 Leader Shockwave In Australia
*2005 Board member Thalyn spotted Studio Series Shocwave at*BigW in North Lakes. A curious case as explained by*Ozformers
, this figure was supposed to show up in 2019 together with Scavenger but it was never seen before. Transformers R.E.D Wave 1 In Indonesia
*2005 Board member ObakaChanTachi*found RED Prime, Megatron, and » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up January Week 02
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca