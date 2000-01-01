Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 1: Wolfang vs. Quickstrike
Wolfang 1 50.00%
Quickstrike 1 50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 1 - Round 1, Match 1: Wolfang vs Quickstrike
As originally announced at this thread ( http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=81698 ), The Beast Wars 25th Anniversary Dream Combat Tournament begins today! This poll is the first of eight Round 1 matches, lasting for three days. Short profiles for each combatant have been provided. In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible. The winner of this match will advance to Round 2. If a draw is reached in the poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 1: Wolfang vs. Quickstrike

Wolfang (Maximal) - A solid Maximal soldier with primeval strength and courage; usually a team player, but fairly capable on his own. Transforms into a wolf; has keen night vision and kinship with real wolves. Uses stealth, speed and agility along with his physical power; has tail-mounted missile launcher and hand-held shield as robot. Durable fighter and skilled hunter, but average intelligence and stamina; preference to fight as “part of a pack” puts him at a disadvantage in situations requiring independence.

Quickstrike (Predacon) - Small, nasty-tempered Fuzor with a gunslinger attitude; single-minded but fierce fighter not to be underestimated. Transforms into a scorpion-cobra hybrid; cobra head (which replaces the scorpion tail) delivers deadly bites and shoots both energy and poison attacks in both modes. Good hand-to-hand fighter whose frenetic attack style can catch an opponent off-guard, but can be negated by a strong counterattack; often doesn’t know when to quit, even when the odds are clearly against him.


After the conclusion of this poll this Wednesday afternoon, Match 2 in this opening round will begin later that night!
