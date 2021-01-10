Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,984

Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Cheetor In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Cheetor. Cheetor is our first Beast Wars character in the new R.E.D action figures line. As we can see from the images, this mold really catches Cheetor’s cartoon design and includes several extra hands, parts and blast effects. Posability seems to be even better than the first R.E.D Wave 1 G1 figures. You can detach some part like the Cheeta head on his chest to reveal extra inner details. For those wondering about scale, there are some comparison shots of R.E.D Cheetor next



The post







More... Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Cheetor. Cheetor is our first Beast Wars character in the new R.E.D action figures line. As we can see from the images, this mold really catches Cheetor’s cartoon design and includes several extra hands, parts and blast effects. Posability seems to be even better than the first R.E.D Wave 1 G1 figures. You can detach some part like the Cheeta head on his chest to reveal extra inner details. For those wondering about scale, there are some comparison shots of R.E.D Cheetor next » Continue Reading. The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Cheetor In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca