Star Wars Black Series Dengar, Rio and Skiff Guard Lando Released in Canada



More... Thanks to a report from AFN member Chakhae1 we now know that the latest *Star Wars* *Black Series* wave featuring *Dengar*, *Rio* and *Skiff Guard...





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.