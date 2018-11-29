|
Toyhax.com November 2018 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Toyhax’s November release is here, and right on time to spruce up your newest Black Friday acquisitions! Lots of sets for Power of the Primes this month! Starting off strong with a slick set for this double agent: Punch/Counterpunch
Did you love our upgrades for POTP Optimus? Then we’re sure you’ll love these labels for Nemesis Prime
; Wreck-Gar just isn’t complete without his Junkions. This trio of sets introduces Rubbish, and » Continue Reading.
