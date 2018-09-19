|
War For Cybertron: Siege New Poster
Amiami Website
*has updated the Japanese press release of War For Cybertron: Siege by Takara Tomy together with a new promotional poster. Siege will present the war between Autobots and Decepticons on Cybertron before coming to Earth. We have a very impressive artwork to share with you. The poster features the Ark leaving Cybertron, with Sideswipe, Prowl, Chromia, Red Alert and Hound behind, and with Optimus Prime’s eyes on top of everything. A very dark and epic style which we are sure will please your optics. You can check out the mirrored image after the jump and then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post War For Cybertron: Siege New Poster
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.