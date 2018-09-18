Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,071

Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards & Autobot Watch At Walmart



Walmart is offering an Officially licensed Autobot watch*for you to roll out in time. It’s a black watch featuring a red Autobot insignia and comes in a nice case with Autobot logos and Evergreen Bumblebee art. All for $15.88. You can also find*Transformers Evergreen Bumblebee Gift Cards with the same Evergreen Bumblebee art on them. It’s nice to see more Transformers licensed products at stores. You can check the images after the break.



