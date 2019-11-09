chaingunsofdoom Wrecker Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 2,170

Medicine Hat man charged in retail fraud targeting retailers







https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/over-30-0...bust-1.4677853





However, another story said that the accused man was modifying bar codes to a non-related item and then using the self-checkouts to get them for fractions of the price.





