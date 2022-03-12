Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon LA 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,985
TFcon LA 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full


TFcon LA 2022 is under way this weekend and the crew over there were kind enough to send through the 3rd Party Panel slides in full!* Read on to check out all that was shown from the various companies.* Make sure to hit the Third Party Discussion Forum to talk about each project! Banana Force MPL-04P (Power Master Prime) H.T.B. Toys (Soundwave HISS Tank) (MP Scale VAMP) NanoBotz (Many G1, 6-40mm) Iacon 3D Labs NT-01 Sewer Lair Set TF-01 King Grimlock Set TF-06 Acoustic Wave Chest Insert Iron Factory (Seaspray) (G2 Sandstorm) (Lockdown) EX-50 Boohmaru Daishogun (Grimlock) EX-52 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon LA 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POTP Solus Prime Master Power of the Primes Generations MOSC
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Earthrise Megatron Voyager War for Cybertron WFC E38 MIB
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac cake top used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 2004 King Atlas used missing missiles
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Skullsmasher & Grax Titans Return Deluxe TR MOSC Skullcruncher
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Earthrise Allicon Quintesson Deluxe War for Cybertron WFC New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege WFC Astrotrain War for Cybertron Leader Class WFC-S51 MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.