Today, 07:59 PM #1 Outtsyder "Home Me Grimlock Never Got To Know" (G1 Grimlock monologue)



Premise: As the Dinobots pay one last visit to Dinobot Island before being transferred to Cybertron, Grimlock has a rare moment to sort out several issues on his mind - his discontent with Optimus Prime, his own position in the Autobot chain of command, the other Autobots' lack of respect toward the Dinobots... and if their ongoing feelings of resentment are worth staying with the Autobots during the war.



Link to story here:



Been quite a while since I last had a chance to work on a written piece, but finally got a new one up, taking place mid-way between end of Season 2 and the G1 movie. Link to story here: https://archiveofourown.org/works/44816104



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan

