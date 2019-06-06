Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,847

Via AmiAmi, we have new stock images of the next Takara Tomy Siege releases:*SG-36 Impactor and SG-37 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime. These figures are scheduled for release on late November, 2019. They should be part of Takara Tomy Siege Wave 9. We have clear images of Impactor in both modes, He seems to have not much visible battle damage deco on his robot mode. Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime show no discernible differences compared to his Hasbro counterpart. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



