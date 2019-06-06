Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Siege SG-36 Impactor and SG-37 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,847
Takara Tomy Siege SG-36 Impactor and SG-37 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Stock Images


Via AmiAmi, we have new stock images of the next Takara Tomy Siege releases:*SG-36 Impactor and SG-37 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime. These figures are scheduled for release on late November, 2019. They should be part of Takara Tomy Siege Wave 9. We have clear images of Impactor in both modes, He seems to have not much visible battle damage deco on his robot mode. Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime show no discernible differences compared to his Hasbro counterpart. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Siege SG-36 Impactor and SG-37 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars OffRoad Smokescreen Hound Silverbolt Windblade lot
Transformers
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave Hasbro 74'/83' Takara Japan
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 SG Starscream Shattered Glass TFSS 5.0 Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Metalhawk Scourge Blurr Krok Twinferno deluxe lot
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.