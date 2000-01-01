Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:16 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,864
Wanted: Siege Hotlink, POTM Dreadwind & Blackwing
Per the title, seeking to procure the aforementioned.

Give me a shout if available.

Thanks
Today, 11:23 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,279
Re: Wanted: Siege Hotlink, POTM Dreadwind & Blackwing
I have a new POTP Blackwing.
