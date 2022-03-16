Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Diamond Select Transformers The Movie Galvatron & Transformes Minimates Wave 3 Reveal


Via IGN.com*we can share for you our first images of the new*Diamond Select Transformers The Movie Galvatron &#038; Transformes Minimates Wave 3. First we have images of this new Galvatron statue which*is designed by Mark Wong and sculpted by Casen Barnard. and measures 16-inches tall. The statue stands 16 inches/40.4 cm tall ant it is priced at $300 and limited to 1000 pieces worldwide. Then, we have the reveal of the next Transformers Minimates 4-pack now featuring characters from the classic Transformers movie from 1986: Arcee, Jazz, Galvatron and Coronation Starscream. All of them designed by*Barry Bradfield and the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Select Transformers The Movie Galvatron & Transformes Minimates Wave 3 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



