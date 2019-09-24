|
Transformers x Ghostbusters MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition Announced as Comic C
Attention Parisians! We have word that the convention-exclusive Collaborative Ghostbusters x Transformers Masterpiece MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition will be available at Comic Con Paris 2019
. Forum user transform75 informs us that the Ghostbusters-inspired special deco of the much-loved Autobot leader has shown up on a Facebook post by the official Comic Con Paris Facebook page. According to the post, pre-orders are now available online on the Micromania-Zing website (direct link to the figure here
). PrimeEcto-35 Edition has previously appeared as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, and we have a gallery featuring the figure in full detail
. » Continue Reading.
