Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has issued a special message
to the Chinese fans of the Transformers franchise to keep an eye out on the official Weibo account for the movie. “Hello to all great friends and fans in China. Transformers always had a very special relationship with China and we’re so happy to bringing you the next version of it. It’s got big scale, it’s got heart, and it’s got a ton of humor. I think you’re going to really enjoy it and we look forward to showing you more soon, but in the meantime please stay tuned to » Continue Reading.
