Unique Toys Ragnaros (MP Scaled G1 Bruticus) Full Color Picture

Thanks to Allucardlee on Weibo *we have our firsr Full Color Picture of*Unique Toys Ragnaros (MP Scaled G1 Bruticus). Unique Toys take on G1 Bruticus is indeed a massive and impressive release. Colors are based on the G1 cartoon animation rather than the original toys colors. The design is also based on the animation, as you can see from the form of the chest. We are sure this giant will shine in any collection display. The first three components : MT-01 Archimonde (Brawl),*M-02 Gahz'ranka (Swindle) and*M-03 Kalecgos (Onslaught) have already been released, and you may buy or pre-order them in » Continue Reading.