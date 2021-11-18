TFcon is happy to announce Brook Chalmers the voice of Impactor, Comms Officer and Sparkless bot in the Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Brook will be taking part in an autograph session and Q&A panel with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Brook Chalmers is presented by The Chosen Prime
