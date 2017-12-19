Optimus Prime #14 is out tomorrow, so artist*Casey W. Coller*has shared the design phase of his great Cover B for this issue. Casey shared 4*images via his Twitter account
to show us the creative process of his cover featuring Optimus Prime in the front and Starscream, Bumblebee, Blackrock and Scarlett on the back where we can see the Trypticons silhouette too. Caet also tweeted some comments about it: “So, I think Optimus Prime #14 is out tomorrow which means it’s time to share my cover! Here we have the inks, the digital “pencils”, the colors (by @wordmongerer ) and » Continue Reading.
