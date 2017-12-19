Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Cover B Design Phase


Optimus Prime #14 is out tomorrow, so artist*Casey W. Coller*has shared the design phase of his great Cover B for this issue. Casey shared 4*images via his Twitter account to show us the creative process of his cover featuring Optimus Prime in the front and Starscream, Bumblebee, Blackrock and Scarlett on the back where we can see the Trypticons silhouette too. Caet also tweeted some comments about it: “So, I think Optimus Prime #14 is out tomorrow which means it’s time to share my cover! Here we have the inks, the digital “pencils”, the colors (by @wordmongerer ) and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Cover B Design Phase appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



