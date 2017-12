Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,412

Titans Return Legends Cosmos and Seaspray Released in Russia



We’ve got good news to share for fans in Russia, as the new Titans Return Legends class Seaspray and Cosmos have made it to store shelves. The pair make up Wave 5 of the Titans Return Legends class assortment, and were sighted in*“Detskiy Mir” (“Children’s World”) in the shopping center “Metropolis” in Moscow.* Happy hunting, friends!



