Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Sky Shadow Released in the UK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,412
Titans Return Sky Shadow Released in the UK


Good news for UK fans next. We can report that not only has Titans Return’s Leader class Sky Shadow arrived at UK retail, but he’s done so at a reduced price of £34.99 – a full £20 off of UK RRP! The big guy has been spotted in an Entertainer store in Liverpool by TFW2005 member Lockdown91. This is excellent news, as not only was it looking like Sky Shadow might miss UK retail, but he is at a most agreeable price. One might feel a concern for the possibility of us getting Overlord after him, on account of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Sky Shadow Released in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.