Titans Return Sky Shadow Released in the UK



Good news for UK fans next. We can report that not only has Titans Return’s Leader class Sky Shadow arrived at UK retail, but he’s done so at a reduced price of £34.99 – a full £20 off of UK RRP! The big guy has been spotted in an Entertainer store in Liverpool by TFW2005 member Lockdown91. This is excellent news, as not only was it looking like Sky Shadow might miss UK retail, but he is at a most agreeable price. One might feel a concern for the possibility of us getting Overlord after him, on account of the



Good news for UK fans next. We can report that not only has Titans Return's Leader class Sky Shadow arrived at UK retail, but he's done so at a reduced price of £34.99 – a full £20 off of UK RRP! The big guy has been spotted in an Entertainer store in Liverpool by TFW2005 member Lockdown91. This is excellent news, as not only was it looking like Sky Shadow might miss UK retail, but he is at a most agreeable price. One might feel a concern for the possibility of us getting Overlord after him, on account of the

