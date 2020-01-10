|
V-Kool x Transformers Limited Car Logo Set In China
The official*Hasbro Asia Transformers Weibo
*have uploaded a promotional video featuring a collaboration between V-Kool China and Transformers to release a special limited car Logo set in China. V-Kool, a brand of windshield enhancements, will be offering a contest for Chinese customers. Follow V-Kool Weibo and comment on th promotional video*Weibo post
*for a chance to win a box with special Transformers logos for your car. Each box will contain 6 different logos for only 3 lucky winners. This collaboration may be related to the*Eastman partnership with the Transformers franchise
*we » Continue Reading.
The post V-Kool x Transformers Limited Car Logo Set In China
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca