Super_Megatron
V-Kool x Transformers Limited Car Logo Set In China


The official*Hasbro Asia Transformers Weibo*have uploaded a promotional video featuring a collaboration between V-Kool China and Transformers to release a special limited car Logo set in China. V-Kool, a brand of windshield enhancements, will be offering a contest for Chinese customers. Follow V-Kool Weibo and comment on th promotional video*Weibo post*for a chance to win a box with special Transformers logos for your car. Each box will contain 6 different logos for only 3 lucky winners. This collaboration may be related to the*Eastman partnership with the Transformers franchise*we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post V-Kool x Transformers Limited Car Logo Set In China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



