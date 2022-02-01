Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
legoLiamNeeson
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: camrose alberta
Posts: 12
mpm 10 star scream trade edmonton camrose area
hi, I am wondering about if anyone has either an offical mpm 10 starscream or a 2007 ko mpm version that anyone would like to trade for an mpm 10 rotf ko mpm version.
