Today, 09:08 AM   #1
MrFancypant5
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 34
Stand for ARK In Alt Mode?
Does anyone know of a display stand I could use to display the Ark in Ship mode? Perhaps also one that allows for rotation so you can see the top of it?
Today, 09:18 AM   #2
delrue
Robot Master
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 713
Re: Stand for ARK In Alt Mode?
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/224544706081...Cclp%3A2334524
