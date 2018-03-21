|
XM Studios Premium Collectibles Megatron 1/10 Scale Statue
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*DevastatorPredaking for sharing our first image of the*XM Studios Premium Collectibles Megatron Statue in our forums. The image surfaced via XM Studios Facebook
. This render shows a very detailed battle-damaged Megatron. While being easily recognizable as G1 Megatron, the design and proportions are very stylized, bringing a fresh modern look to the ruthless Decepticon leader. The Facebook post shares this caption:*“The Autobots robbed me of my victory, but they have not seen the last of Megatron. I shall be …… such sweet sorrow”. This is not the first full licensed statue that XM Studios has » Continue Reading.
