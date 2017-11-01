Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Lost Light #11 Cover B ? Sketch And Lineart
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,116
IDW Lost Light #11 Cover B ? Sketch And Lineart


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Lost Light #11 Cover B – Sketch And Lineart in our forums. IDW Lost Light covers B, C and Retailer Incentive were revealed previously*and artist Nick Roche shared the sketch and line art of his cover via Twitter*a few hours later. We can appreciate the creative process of the amazing cover that features treacherous Autobot Getaway as if he were going to catch the Lost Light ship. This issue will be available this November, 29. You can check the mirrored images after the break and then join to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Lost Light #11 Cover B – Sketch And Lineart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fortress Maximus
Transformers
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.