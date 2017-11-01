Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Lost Light #11 Cover B – Sketch And Lineart in our forums. IDW Lost Light covers B, C and Retailer Incentive were revealed previously
*and artist Nick Roche shared the sketch and line art of his cover via Twitter
*a few hours later. We can appreciate the creative process of the amazing cover that features treacherous Autobot Getaway as if he were going to catch the Lost Light ship. This issue will be available this November, 29. You can check the mirrored images after the break and then join to » Continue Reading.
