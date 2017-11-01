Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,116

Diamond Comics Shipping List for November 8th



D-Drive has sent us the Diamond Comics shipping list for next Wednesday, November 8th. On tap for the Transformers is: TRANSFORMERS FIRST STRIKE #1 (also shipping A, B, C and 1-in-10 (W) John Barber (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Continued from Optimus Prime: First Strike! When a bounty hunter drags one of their own into the wilds of Cybertron, the Revolutionaries join forces with Arcee and pursue! But in the midst of war, can humans and Cybertronians put aside their differences, or has the invasion of Cybertron doomed any chance at peace? Bullet points:* * Tying into the events



