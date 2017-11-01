Artist Nick Roche has shared his*IDW Rom VS Transformers Shining Armor #5 Cover B Lineart for your viewing pleasure. We had previously shared Rom Vs Transformers Covers B and C in our forums
*and Nick Roche tweeted
his lineart for Cover B a few hours later. Very nice portrait of the main characters on this crossover: Ultra Magnus, Stardrive, Bumblebee, Starscream and Rom. Don’t forget to grab your copy of this issue this*November, 29. You can enjoy this excellent lineart after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
