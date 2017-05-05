AGES THREE AND UP CANADIAN SITE GRAND OPENING SALE!
------------------------------------------------------------
MAY 05, 2017 - MAY 07, 2017 ONLINE ONLY @ AGESTHREEANDUP.CA
All Prices in CAD while supplies last. No rainchecks.
Sale Starts May 5th, 2017 Midnight Eastern Standard Time
Sale Ends May 7th, 2017 11:59PM Eastern Standard Time
* Discounts do not apply to pre-order items, only in-stock items.
* Availability is first come first serve. No holds. No rainchecks.
* Order as much as you like in one order.
* No combining of orders after an order is placed.
* Discounts are intended for consumer orders not bulk or wholesale orders.
* We reserve the right to cancel any orders that violate our policies.
Visit our blog for all the details (https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/blogs/...3e51ac&mc_eid=
[UNIQID])