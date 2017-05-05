Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:03 PM   #1
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 474
Ages Three And Up Canadian Site Grand Opening Sale!
AGES THREE AND UP CANADIAN SITE GRAND OPENING SALE!

------------------------------------------------------------

MAY 05, 2017 - MAY 07, 2017 ONLINE ONLY @ AGESTHREEANDUP.CA

All Prices in CAD while supplies last. No rainchecks.
Sale Starts May 5th, 2017 Midnight Eastern Standard Time
Sale Ends May 7th, 2017 11:59PM Eastern Standard Time

* Discounts do not apply to pre-order items, only in-stock items.
* Availability is first come first serve. No holds. No rainchecks.
* Order as much as you like in one order.
* No combining of orders after an order is placed.
* Discounts are intended for consumer orders not bulk or wholesale orders.
* We reserve the right to cancel any orders that violate our policies.

Visit our blog for all the details (https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/blogs/...3e51ac&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
