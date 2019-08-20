|
TFNation 2020 Announced ? 14-16 August 2020
TFNation
have announced the dates for their fifth anniversary convention. Europe’s largest Transformers convention returns once again to the*Hilton Birmingham Metropole, and the dates for your diary this time are the weekend of 14 – 16 August 2020. Also check out the logo for this year’s convention attached to this post. It looks like next year’s TFNation just might have some connection to the great Transformers Prime series.
