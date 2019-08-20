Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,287

TFNation 2020 Announced ? 14-16 August 2020







TFNation have announced the dates for their fifth anniversary convention. Europe's largest Transformers convention returns once again to the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, and the dates for your diary this time are the weekend of 14 – 16 August 2020. Also check out the logo for this year's convention attached to this post. It looks like next year's TFNation just might have some connection to the great Transformers Prime series.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.