Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Via TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime. We have closer look at this special trailer-less redeco of the Earthrise Optimus Prime mold which now includes a pair of Battle Masters. The figure features a darker deco which some of your may find similar to Takara Tomy MP-10 Optimus Prime with some extra silver applications, gray/greenish front windshields and light blue eyes. There are several comparison shots between the Netflix WFC and the Earthrise molds so you can spot all the differences. Additionally, we can see the new Battle Masters*Enerax &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
