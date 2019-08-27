|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #11 Full Preview
Via*Graphyc Policy
Chromia and Windblade raid a Rise base in search for clues about the identity of Brainstorms murderer, only to be discoveredand the Rise isnt happy. Meanwhile, Bumblebee sees his first bit of action as the Ascenticon Guard is called to defend a building under siege! The new Transformers #11 is expected for release on August 28th.
