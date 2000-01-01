Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Miraculous Galvatron
Hey Guys,
I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think.
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...97.m4902.l9144
Nice, it looks pretty good. It is the no brand version, so qc is uncertain. If Legendary Toys comes out with their version, it would be an instant buy for me. Still, it's nice to see a decent ko of this figure.