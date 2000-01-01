Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:34 PM   #1
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 180
Listing for KO MPM-8 On eBay
Hey Guys,

I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think.

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...97.m4902.l9144
Old Today, 06:06 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 592
Re: Listing for KO MPM-8 On eBay
Nice, it looks pretty good. It is the no brand version, so qc is uncertain. If Legendary Toys comes out with their version, it would be an instant buy for me. Still, it's nice to see a decent ko of this figure.
