Today, 05:34 PM #1 Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 180 Listing for KO MPM-8 On eBay



I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think.



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...97.m4902.l9144 Hey Guys,I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think.

Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!



feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077



Sales Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683 __________________feedback:Sales Thread: Today, 06:06 PM #2 ssjgoku22 Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 592 Re: Listing for KO MPM-8 On eBay Quote: Miraculous Galvatron Originally Posted by



I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think.



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...97.m4902.l9144 Hey Guys,I just came across this listing on ebay which appears to be a Knock Off of the MPM-8 Megatron figure. I can't quite tell if it is worth the price or not, thought I would share the link and see what you guys think. Nice, it looks pretty good. It is the no brand version, so qc is uncertain. If Legendary Toys comes out with their version, it would be an instant buy for me. Still, it's nice to see a decent ko of this figure.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

