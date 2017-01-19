Via their Facebook page
, Perfect Effect have shown off some new images of their latest upcoming full figure, Beast Gorira! The sizeable Optimal Optimus homage*is Masterpiece in style and scale, which is demonstrated by the side-by-side shot of Beast Gorira and the recently released Masterpiece Optimus Primal. In addition to these new pics, Perfect Effect have also dropped news of Beast Gorira’s production to be delayed due to Chinese New Year. However it looks like it won’t be too long before he’s released as the figure looks final and Chinese New Year isn’t far off. Beast Gorira is currently » Continue Reading.
The post Perfect Effect Beast Gorira – New Images and Delay News
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...