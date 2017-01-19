Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,835
Perfect Effect Beast Gorira ? New Images and Delay News


Via their Facebook page, Perfect Effect have shown off some new images of their latest upcoming full figure, Beast Gorira! The sizeable Optimal Optimus homage*is Masterpiece in style and scale, which is demonstrated by the side-by-side shot of Beast Gorira and the recently released Masterpiece Optimus Primal. In addition to these new pics, Perfect Effect have also dropped news of Beast Gorira’s production to be delayed due to Chinese New Year. However it looks like it won’t be too long before he’s released as the figure looks final and Chinese New Year isn’t far off. Beast Gorira is currently &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Perfect Effect Beast Gorira – New Images and Delay News appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



