OX PS-06 Terraegis (Trailbreaker) Forgive me for the choppiness - it's been awhile.



Occular Max PS06 – Terraegis – Defensive Strategist

Released: 2017 -1st quarter

Character Based: Transformers Generation 1 - Trailbreaker



Package includes:

· Terraegis figure

· 2 Rocket Assembly

· 2 Rocket Sockets

· 1 Force Field emitter

· Alternate head based on g1 toy

· Extra head for Sphinx aka. Mirage

· Extra side mirrors

· Instructions



Height robot mode: Just under 8”



Positives



Material

Terraegis has full rubber tires that can be peeled off the rims, unlike the faux rubber tires that some of the other 3rd party companies have adopted. Terraegis’ tires are thick, spongy and have a very noticeable tread. They provide cushion, bounce and a silent roll in vehicle form.

The plastic for the OX figures is softer than MMC’s Reformatted line. Because of the softer plastic, care is needed when handling these figures. The overall look of the figure is more display piece with this plastic, whereas the harder plastic allows for more playability.



Die cast – 3rd party companies are starting to catch on that these figures needn’t be overload with die-cast to make a great figure. MMC has casted metal parts and distributed it evenly making the core of the figure well weighted and balanced. There are no metal parts in the arms to weigh them down



Transformation

Transformation of Terraegis was easy enough as I followed the instructions. The instructions are clear, but a bit small if anything. The only scary moments were popping out the side panels of the vehicle, which wasn’t too difficult, and the pulling out the hands. The hands I found to be a bit more irritating and I find to be a drawback to the figure. The hands are clenched up and shoved into a small space in the forearm. The hands need to be pulled out, but (no pun intended) you’re pulling on his fingers to get them out. I’ve popped off the little black clip that is around the wrist a few times trying to get the hands out. (The clips are made to pop off easily – which I don’t like, since it means it can be lost or broken)



Joints

Great – ankles can tilt, fingers can individually bend, ratchets in the hips, friction in the knees, elbows and shoulders, and a ball joint for the head. Terraegis can flare out his arms at the shoulders and can also pose ‘contrapposto’; excellent for all those who don’t have their figures in action sequences.



Other Notables



Weapons – while there isn’t a whole lot, what he does have his is true to cartoon and toy form. His shield emitter is on a ball joint so it can rotate in all directions. His hands became weapons, and MMC has ensured that by shoving the hand back into the forearm area, a plate can cover the hand and the rockets become his hand cannons.



Overall Aesthetic



Trailbreaker is character that is primarily all black, which makes distinguishing figures and highlights difficult. MMC has made Terraegis more of a warm black, which allows for the little distinctions, such as grills and lines more apparent. The figure is tall, and unlike the G1 toy, not squat or dumpy. Terraegis has grey plastic forearms and thighs to break up the black, and the signature red on the knees is more subdued than bright. His face sculpt is very ‘toon-like’, while the alternate ‘toy head’ appears very ‘robot-ish’. I’m a bit surprised at the toy head – the chin/ jawline is significantly smaller than the rest of head. It’s a bit offsetting and distracting.



Negatives

I’m not sure negative is the word I would use to describe these issues. I don’t think they’re design flaws, but I do think there are a couple of issues that I found to be odd.



1. The hands. – The fact that the hands don’t slide all the way in during transformation into vehicle mode is different. Perhaps I’m so used to the hands totally disappearing, or being totally exposed? Instead, it’s almost a 50/50.



2. The chrome rockets – care is needed to separate the weapon halves. If you twist, pull at an angle or pry it apart, you will likely break the tab. It is supposed to be pulled straight apart. The plastic isn’t the strongest for the chromed weapons.



3. Alternate robot head. I want a full chin and jawline.



Wow-factor

I’ve never really liked Trailbreaker, so the character isn’t something I would go out of my way to purchase. I can see him sitting really well for MP collectors, as he is well built for that scale. The rich rubber tires are amazing, and I’m extremely happy that MMC is using them. They truly do make things more aesthetically pleasing and makes the figure more of a collector piece rather than just a toy.



Overall

Excellent detailing, mobility and the sturdiness of the figure make it a nice piece. The resemblance to the cartoon Trailbreaker is there, and there is enough nods to the G1 toy that it can be considered an appropriate update to it. There isn’t a plethora of weapons, and they’re not needed. On a scale of 1- 10, I’m going to place it at 7.5. The small issues/non issues keep me from going higher. Attached Thumbnails









Good Hunting.



