Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 163

EarthSpark Megatron Rotors During a local mall crawl I came across an Earthspark Megatron with missing rotor blades so I was able to get it for ten dollars so into my box of bits and bobs I go and found a pair of thruster pods for an old model kit and they fit perfectly to replace the missing rotors! pic are attached Attached Thumbnails

