Today, 07:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,421
Official Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Website Now Live


Here we go, folks. Starting the official Reveal Your Shield campaign for*Transformers: The Last Knight, the official toyline website is now live. There’s nothing much to see at the moment, just some lovely website design and promo art. The site will be updated later today for the aforementioned campaign. “The highly anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters worldwide summer 2017. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and their Autobot team return in the next chapter of the Transformers Cinematic Universe.” Go check it out: Official Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Website &#160;

The post Official Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Website Now Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
