Here we go, folks. Starting the official Reveal Your Shield campaign for*Transformers: The Last Knight, the official toyline website is now live. There’s nothing much to see at the moment, just some lovely website design and promo art. The site will be updated later today for the aforementioned campaign. “The highly anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters worldwide summer 2017. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and their Autobot team return in the next chapter of the Transformers Cinematic Universe.” Go check it out: Official Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Website
 
