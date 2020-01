Today, 01:21 PM #1 FreakNasty Generation 2 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 155 Transformers - Ebay - China - CBSA



I have a KO G1 Superion that is stuck with the CBSA for 10 days now....10.



This is crazy and the worst thing now is, there is nothing I can do about it other than wait.



Anyone else have similar experiences? I've noticed that when I order Transformers from Ebay via China sellers, the CBSA (Canadian Border Services Agency) is delaying items to me longer and longer.I have a KO G1 Superion that is stuck with the CBSA for 10 days now....10.This is crazy and the worst thing now is, there is nothing I can do about it other than wait.Anyone else have similar experiences?

I have noticed that too lately. All my shipments from China are taking a lot longer once they reach customs. Wonder if it has anything to do with the virus?

Anything that lands in BC takes forever to be sorted out and handed over to CP, been like that forever.



Anything that lands in Mississauga takes MINUTES.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

