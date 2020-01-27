|
Lemon Tree LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime) Color Renders
New company*Lemon Tree*have updated their Weibo account
*the color renders of their*LT-01 Lemon Prime (Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime). The images give us an idea of the possible final colors of this*rendition of Optimus Prime as seen in the Bumblebee movie. Both modes look really solid and movie-accurate as we could see in the first gray prototype images
. According to the information shared it will be around more than 15 cm tall in robot mode. We still have no concrete information on size or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
